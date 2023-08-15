Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are calling Michael Oher’s claims that they enriched themselves at his expense “outlandish,” “hurtful and absurd” and part of a shakedown by the former NFL offensive tackle. A statement from the Tuohys’ attorneys also accuses Oher of filing this petition after an earlier shakedown attempt. Attorney Martin Singer says in the statement that the Tuohys hope they can reconcile with Oher but will defend their name. Oher filed a petition asking a Tennessee judge to end the Tuohys’ reign as his conservators. That paperwork was signed months after he turned 18.

