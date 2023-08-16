One person in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A single-vehicle rollover crash sends one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, it happened on US 54 North on mile marker 22, that's near Gateway Boulevard North and Memphis Avenue in Central El Paso.

First responders received reports of this crash at 12:57 a.m.

According to El Paso Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The scene has since been cleared.