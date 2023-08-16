Woman charged with murder in case of Kansas officer killed in shootout with car chase suspect

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with =the killing of a police officer in suburban Kansas City, after a car chase ended in a shootout that also killed the fleeing vehicle’s driver. The Johnson County, Kansas prosecutor on Wednesday added the murder charge on top of several other felony charges 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran faces. Police in the suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, say a Tennessee man fled from police along Interstate 35 in what officers believed was a stolen car. The suspect and Fairway officer Jonah Oswald died after a shootout. Police say Cothran was in the car. Her lawyer didn’t immediately return an Associated Press call requesting comment Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.