Join the ranks: FBI is actively recruiting

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is actively seeking individuals to join their ranks and contribute to the safety and security of our nation. With a range of compelling programs, one standout opportunity is the Bomb Tech Certification Program, a crucial initiative that ensures the safety of our communities.

The journey begins with a commitment to years of dedicated training, all leading up to a spot at the prestigious FBI School. This immersive training ground prepares recruits for the challenges they'll face in the field, arming them with the skills and knowledge needed to protect our country.

One of the remarkable programs the FBI offers is the Bomb Tech Certification Program. This program equips individuals with the specialized skills required to defuse explosive devices, safeguarding lives and communities across the nation.

Upon successful completion of the program, graduates are bestowed with the title of Public Safety Bomb Tech, reflecting their vital role in ensuring the safety of the public.

Public Safety Bomb Techs continue to sharpen their skills through regular weekly training sessions. These sessions ensure that their abilities remain at their peak, ready to respond to any situation with precision and expertise.

Doug Goodwater, the acting special agent of El Paso, emphasizes the importance of representation within the bureau. He says “Recruiting is a big thing for us. Underrepresented communities, the bureau needs to look like America. And for it to look like America, we need representation from all underserved communities.”