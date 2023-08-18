90 migrants rescued from a stranded sailboat in Greece as the number of arrivals rises

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 90 migrants have been rescued from a stranded sailboat in the Aegean Sea, amid an increase in arrivals in recent weeks. The migrants were detained for identification and processing after patrol boats and three civilian vessels were involved in the rescue. Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on ongoing and expanding conflicts in Africa, which add pressure to the main smuggling routes to Europe, and also on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkey that produces low-quality inflatable boats.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.