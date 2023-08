EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man was found dead early Thursday at Jason Jirón Park, Las Cruces Police say.

LCPD said there did not appear to be any indications of violence, when they found 40-year-old Jesse Vasquez laying on the ground dead around 7 a.m. Officers say there is no danger to the public.

Vasquez's death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department.