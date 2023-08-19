Skip to Content
El Paso man killed in early morning shooting

Published 7:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One man has died after a shooting in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning.

The El Paso Police Department has identified 39-year-old Christopher Garcia as the victim in the shooting. Police say he was found "without signs of life" when first responders arrived at the scene.

According to the investigation, the shooting broke out after a fight between a group of people. Police have not provided any information on possible suspects in this incident.

The shooting happened at the 9500 block of Dyer Street, at 4:20 a.m.

El Paso Police are asking anyone with information on this investigation to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477(TIPS).

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

