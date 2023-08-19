Former Minnesota governor, congressman Al Quie dies at 99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie, a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle as both governor and as a congressman, has died. He was 99. His son, Joel Quie, says he died of natural causes late Friday at his home in Wayzata. Al Quie represented southern Minnesota’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1958 to 1979. He returned home and defeated Democrat Rudy Perpich in the 1978 gubernatorial race. But his single term turned rocky amid a budget shortfall in the early 1980s, and he opted not to seek reelection. Funeral arrangements are pending.

