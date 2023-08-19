Kids Again: MLB makes strides in attracting younger fans, ticket buyers in growing the game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Phillies hit Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday to play the Washington Nationals in the annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field. The field is just a 6-mile trip from the complex where the Little League World Series is underway with kids full of big league dreams. MLB is banking on those kids and others like them to fuel the sport’s growth. MLB says ticket-buyers are younger, more teens are watching the game and social media accounts such as Jomboy Media generate big-traffic numbers with kids looking for snappy highlight breakdowns. Harper pushed for a game in Cooperstown, New York, to help celebrate the game.