Block Island, Rhode Island, welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after a fire tore through hotel

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Block Island welcomed back vacationers Sunday, a day after a fire tore through a historic hotel early Saturday, prompting officials on the summer vacation spot off the coast of Rhode Island to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away. The Block Island Chamber of Commerce said the island is open for visitors. About 50 firefighters from around the state were flown and shipped in to help fight the flames, and at least four ladder trucks were also brought in, the chamber said Saturday. Block Island is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off Rhode Island’s coast.

