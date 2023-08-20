Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Netherlands after US approved sending Dutch F-16 jets to Ukraine

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands after a visit to Sweden. The Netherlands on Friday said the United States had given its approval to deliver Dutch F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s air force. Zelenskyy is meeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in the southern city of Eindhoven. The approval to deliver F-16s is seen as a major boost for Kyiv. But the fighter jets won’t have an impact any time soon on the almost 18-month war. Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge. It recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces without air cover.

