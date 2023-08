EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a crash on I-10, Sunday night.

According to police, the call came in at 11:34 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Copia St. exit.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three of the left lanes were blocked off as crews worked to clear the scene.

The lane closure was lifted an hour later.