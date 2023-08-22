Ex-New York police chief who once led Gilgo Beach probe arrested on sexual misconduct charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Long Island police chief who served federal prison time for beating a suspect has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself at a public park. James Burke was taken into custody by park rangers in a Farmingville, Long Island park on Tuesday morning. A Suffolk County spokesperson said he faces charges of offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation, with additional potential charges pending, the spokesperson said. An attorney for Burke could not be reached. Burke led the Suffolk County Police Department between 2012 and 2015, a tumultuous three-year period that ended with the conviction of Burke and multiple other officials on federal charges of obstruction and assault.

