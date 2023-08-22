Lawyers win access to files in New Hampshire youth detention center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge says details of the criminal investigation into abuse at the state’s youth detention center must be shared with attorneys for former residents who have sued the state. The judge granted a motion Monday seeking to force the criminal bureau of the attorney general’s office and state police to comply with a subpoena. It was issued by lawyers for close to 1,000 men and women who say they were physically, sexually or emotionally abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The ruling gives the state 10 days either to provide attorneys with investigative reports or to give them electronic access.

