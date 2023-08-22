New law enforcing DUI regulations

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- A new law coming into effect on September 1st. Convicted individuals of intoxication manslaughter will now be required to provide child support in cases where they take the life of a parent with young children.

As we approach labor day, a time of celebration and gathering, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding everyone about the dangers of drunk driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has declared an intensified enforcement period from August 18 to September 18 against driving under the influence.

Last labor day weekend alone, there were 345 alcohol related crashes resulting in 20 deaths and 62 injuries in Texas.

And in El Paso district alone, there were 11 alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 1 fatality and 3 serious injuries.

TxDOT’s “Drive sober. No regrets” campaign reminds everyone that if they drink any amount of alcohol before driving they risk injuries, deaths, or legal consequences.

At the center of the campaign is Erin Crawford-Bowers, a Texas woman who grew up without her parents, both of whom were killed in a drunk driving-related crash when she was just 6 months old.

Bowers urges people to take precaution, “So if you're considering getting behind the wheel after having a drink or two and think that you're just fine and it's no big deal, think of me. Think of what it's caused to my family. And ask yourself, how are you going to live with yourself knowing that you killed a girl's mother and her father?”

The costs of drunk driving aren’t worth it and are 100% preventable.