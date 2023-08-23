Business tycoon Carlos Ghosn’s rise, fall and dramatic escape is subject of new Apple TV+ series

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Ghosn, the former rock star businessman who fell from grace and fled authorities smuggled in a music instrument box, is getting what his dramatic story deserves — a multi-part Apple TV+ documentary series. “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is the juicy real tale of how Ghosn went from attending red carpets to fleeing to Lebanon with the help of a former Green Beret. The four-part series, which starts Friday, takes a wider lens to Ghosn’s story, tracing the rise of the auto executive which Time magazine once put ahead of Bill Gates among the most influential global business executives.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.