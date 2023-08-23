Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities evacuated neighbors from a Pittsburgh neighborhood after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said it was trying to serve an eviction notice Wednesday when an occupant began firing. Witnesses reported what sounded like hundreds of shots fired, and hours into the siege more gunfire erupted. The sheriff’s department says a sergeant leading the eviction notice detail sustained an injury that was not related to gunfire and was doing OK. The shooting drew a large police presence to the neighborhood, along with other emergency responders.

