I was surprised when some of my student loans were canceled. Yours might be, too

The Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt per borrower, yet loan forgiveness is still possible for those pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness or income-driven repayment forgiveness. A one-time account adjustment that began in July 2023 is still ongoing and gives credit for certain periods of deferment, forbearance or default that normally wouldn’t count toward forgiveness. Borrowers who want to receive this one-time account adjustment will want to take action by following the tips provided in this article.

