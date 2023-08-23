New Mexico AG sues New Mexico Solar Group for alleged consumer fraud

NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a now defunct solar company with offices in the Borderland. In the filing, the AG accuses New Mexico Solar Group of consumer fraud.

The company has its headquarters in Albuquerque, but had satellite offices in Alamogordo, Las Cruces, and El Paso.

Officials say they filed the lawsuit on behalf of consumers who were impacted by the company's unexpected closure.

The Attorney General is still investigating complaints that the company took customers' money without completing work before the company closed.

Seven former officers of New Mexico Solar Group were named in the AG's lawsuit.

Any Borderland residents with complaints against the company should reach out to the New Mexico Attorney General's office and to ABC-7 by emailing news@kvia.