North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says that its second recent attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed. The announcement follows a statement by South Korea’s military that North Korea launched a long-range rocket. In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.