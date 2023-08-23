North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says that its second recent attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed. The announcement follows a statement by South Korea’s military that North Korea launched a long-range rocket. In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.