Public Enemy, Ice-T to headline free D.C. concerts, The National Celebration of Hip Hop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hip-hop, the most popular genre in America, turns 50 this August. To celebrate this momentous milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip Hop, free concerts held at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Oct. 6 and 7. Public Enemy’s Chuck D says “Hip hop is beyond, not just a musical genre.” Legendary acts like Kurtis Blow, Kid ’n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, and Mad Skillz will also perform. Additional acts will be announced soon.

