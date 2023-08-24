Court rejects appeal by German soldier convicted of plotting to attack politicians

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court says it has rejected an appeal by a military officer who posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker and was convicted last of year of plotting to attack prominent politicians. The officer was convicted by the Frankfurt state court in July 2022 of preparing a serious crime meant to endanger the state, fraud and violations of weapons laws. The court, which found that he had right-wing extremist views, sentenced him to 5 1/2 years in prison. The Federal Court of Justice said in a statement on Thursday that judges rejected his appeal, finding that it was “clearly unfounded” and no legal errors had been made to his detriment.

