Nigeria’s unemployment rate falls to 4.1%, using new methodology. Analysts say it’s an undercount

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s statistics agency says the unemployment rate now stands at 4.1%. It’s a multi-decade low but analysts say it’s an undercount. The National Bureau of Statistics, which classifies the employed as those working for at least one hour a week, reported the unemployment data in a new labor force report on Thursday. Analysts say it doesn’t reflect the true number of the unemployed in Nigeria, where many have lost their jobs as a result of surging inflation.

