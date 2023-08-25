India’s Modi visits Greece, the first visit to the country by an Indian prime minister in 40 years

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The prime ministers of India and Greece have pledged to boost their countries’ trade, business and defense ties during a visit to Athens by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two sides agreed Friday to reinforce bilateral relations in the defense and security sectors, as well as in infrastructure, agriculture, education and technology, and to double bilateral trade by 2030, they said in joint statements after their meeting. Modi’s visit is the first to Greece by an Indian prime minister in 40 years since Indira Gandhi visited the country in September 1983.

