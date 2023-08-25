Las Cruces Public Schools worker facing child sex assault charges
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - An interpreter with Las Cruces Public Schools has been charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault.
51-year-old Anthony Shoemaker is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, and multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor. The victims range in age from 5 to 12 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, the crimes happened from 2020 to 2023 in Las Cruces.
ABC-7 learned Shoemaker is employed by LCPS and is currently on administrative leave.
A spokesperson told us: "Under district policy, we cannot comment on personnel matters. The only information we can confirm is that Mr. Shoemaker was hired in 2019 as an interpreter, he was not a teacher for LCPS."
The investigation is ongoing.