Las Cruces Public Schools worker facing child sex assault charges

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - An interpreter with Las Cruces Public Schools has been charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault.

51-year-old Anthony Shoemaker is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, sexual exploitation of children, and multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor. The victims range in age from 5 to 12 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, the crimes happened from 2020 to 2023 in Las Cruces.

ABC-7 learned Shoemaker is employed by LCPS and is currently on administrative leave.

A spokesperson told us: "Under district policy, we cannot comment on personnel matters. The only information we can confirm is that Mr. Shoemaker was hired in 2019 as an interpreter, he was not a teacher for LCPS."

The investigation is ongoing.