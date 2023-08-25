New Luby’s location in El Paso County Courthouse welcomes its first customers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The new Luby's Cafeteria, located in the basement of the El Paso Country Courthouse, opened its doors to the public Friday.

ABC-7 crews saw long lines waiting outside the doors this morning, waiting to get in for their first taste of the homestyle food. Once inside, the customers enjoyed some of Luby's famous dishes.

The new location offers a limited, rotating menu. It will offer different dishes each day of the week.

The courthouse location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The opening comes just a few months after the westside location on Mesa Street closed. The location on Hawkins Boulevard remains open.