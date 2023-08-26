1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting in Copenhagen’s Christiania neighborhood, police in Denmark say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a 30-year-old man has been killed and four other people inured in a shooting in a Copenhagen neighborhood known for its counterculture vibe and flourishing hashish trade. Two masked gunmen opened fire Saturday evening inside a building in the Christiania neighborhood, a Copenhagen police spokesman told Danish media. He said the shooting was believed to be linked to criminal gangs. One of those injured was in critical but stable condition; the others had minor injuries. Police were still searching for the gunmen late Saturday. Christiania has been a freewheeling anarchist commune since the 1970s when hippies started squatting in a former naval base.

