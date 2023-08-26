Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries quits Britain’s Parliament after months of delay
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries has stepped down from the House of Commons more than two months after announcing she was quitting. Dorries served as culture secretary in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government and had said she would quit Parliament when Johnson did, which was in June. In her resignation letter published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, Dorries accused the current prime minister, fellow conservative Rishi Sunak, of presiding over “a zombie Parliament where nothing meaningful has happened.” She also claimed Sunak had helped “whip up a public frenzy” against her. Johnson and his allies blame Sunak for helping to topple the former leader.