Environmental groups recruit people of color into overwhelmingly white conservation world
By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — White men have largely controlled American conservation policies for more than a century. But environmentalists have mounted a new push to introduce marginalized groups such as Black, Hispanic and Indigenous people and women to the outdoors in hopes they will one day play a role in shaping regulations and policies. And their efforts are gaining momentum. With climate change reshaping the planet, advocates say including a wide array of perspectives is crucial as leaders debate environmental regulations and policy changes.