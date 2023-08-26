Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming stalled in flight. The Valley News reports that five people were aboard for a sunset ride Wednesday night when the pilot landed the craft safely on the Interstate 91 median in Hartford. Traffic was shut down for about 20 minutes while the balloon was landing. No one was injured. The Hartford Fire Department says drivers reported seeing the balloon hovering 30 feet in the air over the road before it landed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.