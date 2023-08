JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store in the city. Mayor Donna Deegan tells WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” Saturday inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University. Further details were not immediately available.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.