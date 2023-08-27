Cause of Kenya’s longest power outage in memory remains unclear as grid suppliers exchange blame

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The longest nationwide power outage in Kenyans’ memory remains a mystery as the government-owned power company blames a failure at Africa’s largest wind farm, which laid the responsibility on the power grid instead. Some of Kenya’s more than 50 million people saw power return almost 24 hours after the massive outage occurred late Friday. It was an embarrassment to the East African economic hub that has sought to promote itself as a tech center on the African continent but remains challenged by alleged mismanagement and poor infrastructure. Hundreds of people were stranded in darkness for hours at Kenya’s main international airport.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.