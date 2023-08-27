London’s Metropolitan Police force ups security after a supplier’s IT system is hacked

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police force says it has stepped up security after a company that holds details of its officers and staff was hacked. The force says there was “unauthorized access to the IT system of one of its suppliers.” It says the company had access to names, ranks, photos, vetting levels and payroll numbers for officers and staff, but not addresses, phone numbers or financial details. The force said it was “working with the company to understand if there has been any security breach relating to Metropolitan Police data.” The Metropolitan Police Federation staff association says the breach has caused “incredible concern and anger.”

