Reported Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport and puts it out of service

DAMASCUS (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has hit the international airport in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, damaging a runway and putting it out of service. State news agency SANA, citing a military official, says Israeli planes coming from the Mediterranean Sea carried out the attack at around 4:30 a.m. Monday. There were no casualties reported. The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. Often the strikes target Syrian military forces or Iranian-backed groups.

