Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Old. Confused. Corrupt. Dishonest. Those are among the top terms Americans use when they’re asked to describe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election. Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. For the Democratic president, the largest share of U.S. adults mentioned his age of 80. Trump has been indicted in four cases and elicits words such as “corrupt,” “crooked,” “liar” and “dishonest.”

By WILL WEISSERT, EMILY SWANSON and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.