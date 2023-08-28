California state Senate leader says she will step down from leadership post

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The leader of the California Senate says she will step down from her leadership post. Toni Atkins was the first woman and the first openly gay person to lead the California Senate. State Sen. Mike McGuire will replace her. Atkins said the transition will happen some time next year. Atkins is one of three people in history to hold the top leadership positions in the state Assembly and the state Senate. McGuire was first elected to the Senate in 2014. He authored a law that requires candidates for governor to disclose their tax returns. He has also been an outspoken critic of Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation’s largest utility.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.