El Paso attorney Cesar Ornelas recognized for his community service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners recognized attorney Cesar Ornelas at a meeting Monday morning.

The commissioners recognized Ornelas for his community service with an official resolution.

The court thanked Ornelas for his public outreach in the El Paso community.

Ornelas spoke with ABC-7 after the court adopted the resolution.

"It's very important to be able to give back to those who give to you," Ornelas told ABC-7. "By being a business here in El Paso, the community is giving to us because they choose to hire us. They choose to buy our product, and it's important to give back, to recycle that sense of of giving. We're stronger together. If we can unite together to give back together, El Paso will be a better place and it'll continue to prosper as it has been."

Ornelas says that coming from an underprivileged background has given him empathy for his clientele. He says the mission of his law firm is to give a voice to the voiceless and to serve the underserved.