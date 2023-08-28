Libya’s foreign minister suspended after meeting with Israel’s chief diplomat

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers says he has suspended his foreign minister after Israel revealed that its chief diplomat met with her last week. The news of the meeting prompted scattered street protests in the chaos-stricken North African nation. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the government of national unity in the capital, Tripoli, also referred Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush for investigation over the meeting. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Mangoush met in Rome last week. The Libyan foreign ministry has sought to downplay the importance of the meeting amid growing public anger. It said the encounter was “unprepared and an unofficial meeting during a meeting with Italy’s foreign minister.”

By SAMY MAGDY The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.