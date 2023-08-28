Tehran and Baghdad reach a deal to disarm and relocate Iranian dissident groups based in north Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to disarm members of Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq and relocate their members from their current bases. Iran has periodically launched strikes targeting members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Iran and other Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region near the border with Iran. Different dissident groups are aligned with each of the two main Iraqi Kurdish parties and are at odds with each other as well as with Iran.

