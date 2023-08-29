A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to the sunken Titanic shipwreck that could recover items of historic interest. The expedition is being organized by RMS Titanic Inc. The Georgia-based firm owns the salvage rights to the wreck and exhibits recovered artifacts. The government’s legal challenge to the expedition has nothing to do with the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible in June. It hinges instead on a federal law and a pact with Great Britain to treat the wreck as a memorial to those who died and to prevent entry into its hull.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.