Pakistani court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani appeals court has suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the embattled former prime minister. Although he will face a retrial in due course, the ruling will enable the 70-year-old Khan to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections. Khan has denied the charges, insisting he did not violate any rules. The Islamabad High court on Tuesday also granted bail for Khan. However, it’s not immediately clear if he will be released since he also faces a multitude of other charges. Khan’s lawyer said the Islamabad High Court issued a brief verbal order and the written ruling will be issued later.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.