Fire burns Las Cruces house, displaces two people

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire officials tell ABC-7 that a home on Maple Street caught fire Monday night.

The fire likely started with a ceiling fan. A man who lived in the house told fire crews he had noticed a problem with the fan, went up to the attic to check on the problem, noticed smoke, turned off the electricity, then got out of the house and called 911.

Crews got the fire under control within five minutes of arriving on scene.

Crews did not report any injuries.

Two people living in the hose were displaced.

The fire caused $12,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The house is located on the 800 block of Maple Street.