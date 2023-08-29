Juarez students return to school amid textbook fight

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Monday, over 290,000 students in Juarez returned to classes after their summer break.

Students from kindergarten, elementary, middle, and high schools went back to their classrooms, some excited for the new school year.

ABC-7 visited some of those schools and noticed long lines of parents waiting to drop their kids.

The return comes amid controversy over some free textbooks sent by the federal government to all of the Mexican states.

Chihuahua and one other state declined those books.

Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos has declared multiple times the state will not distribute those books to students because she says the new books are missing specific subjects students must learn this school year.

While the state is refusing to distribute the books to all students, parents who still want the books still have the option of getting them.

Currently, those books are being stored at the Chihuahua state offices in Juarez for those parents and students who would like to pick them up for use this school year.