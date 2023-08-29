Why you can’t get ‘Planet of the Bass,’ the playful ’90s Eurodance parody, out of your head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The year is 2023, but it might as well be 1997. One of the great viral hits of the moment is DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica’s “Planet of the Bass,” a parody song pulled straight from the absurdity of Eurodance music. Think Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” At the time of writing, it has surpassed over 250 million combined views across all social platforms. But how? DJ Crazy Times is actually comedian Kyle Gordon. He says that “Eurodance generally might be in the zeitgeist” thanks to “Barbie.” Musicologist Nate Sloan believes it’s a confluence of reasons, from nostalgia to the music itself.

