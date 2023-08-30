Rain and a wrong address delayed firefighters reaching a Philippine factory blaze. 15 people died

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fire has killed 15 people in a small apparel factory in a Philippine residential area, where flooding, traffic and a wrong address delayed firefighters. A fire protection official said most of the victims appeared to be workers and carpenters who were sleeping in rooms when the fire broke out Thursday morning. The factory owner and his child were among the dead. Three people survived with injuries by jumping off the second floor of the two-story factory in panic. It happened in a residential area in suburban Quezon city. Fire protection official Nahum Tarroza said firefighters arrived in about 14 minutes after rain and wind cause flooding and traffic jams. The fire was extinguished in two hours.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.