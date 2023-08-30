Bee alert: 5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows

TORONTO (AP) — Police west of Toronto warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road. Pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area. Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street, just west of Toronto. About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help, Anderson said. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene.

