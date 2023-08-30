Biden warns Idalia still dangerous, says he hasn’t forgotten about the victims of Hawaii’s wildfires

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Hurricane Idalia is “still very dangerous” even though it has weakened since coming ashore in Florida on Wednesday morning. Biden also tried to reassure victims of Hawaii’s devastating wildfires that he hasn’t forgotten them as attention shifts to Florida. Biden is sending $95 billion to Maui to help firm up the electrical grid. He said he’s spoken with the governors of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina — states in Idalia’s path. He’s sending his chief disaster response coordinator to join Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to start assessing the hurricane damage.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.