Britain’s top diplomat raises human rights concerns with China, explores ways to boost communication

BEIJING (AP) — British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has raised concerns over China’s human rights record and explored ways for the two countries to better communicate during a visit to Beijing. The trip is the first by a U.K. foreign secretary to China in more than five years. It underscores a downturn in relations over a series of issues, including Beijing’s curbing of civil liberties in Hong Kong, a former British colony, abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, China’s support for Russia and Britain’s close security ties with the United States. Cleverly met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng during his one-day visit.

