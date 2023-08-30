Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt

BANGKOK (AP) — At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday. Sanit Dokmai has been charged with premeditated murder after police found the bodies of his wife and two sons, who were 9 and 13, with slash wounds Monday inside a house in an eastern suburb of Bangkok. Police believe Sanit’s motive was the huge debt the family was in. Police said Sanit is a debt guarantor for his friend for over $10,000. The friend ran away and left Sanit to pay off the debt. Then his wife tried to take out a loan to help and got scammed, losing over $48,000.

