US commerce secretary warns China will be ‘uninvestable’ without action on raids, fines

SHANGHAI (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she warned Chinese leaders that U.S. businesses might stop investing in their country without prompt action to address complaints about worsening conditions due to raids on firms, unexplained fines and unpredictable official behavior. The issue is especially sensitive at a time when President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to revive investor interest to help reverse a deepening economic slump. Raimondo visited Beijing as part of U.S. efforts to restore relations that are beset by disputes about technology, security, Taiwan and other issues. She called her meetings with China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, and other officials “very productive” but said she “didn’t pull any punches” in conveying business complaints.

